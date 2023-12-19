Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, bringing back the scheduled episodes of the game show. These segments were slated for release in September itself, but were pushed back for the WGA strike, which halted all productions in Hollywood. This episode will see the first set of season 39 Second Chance returnees, a competition that usually takes place at the very beginning of a season. This time around, however, things will work out a little differently.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Jason Carpenter will face off against Eva Thomas and Mike Elliott. Those who watched the previous season know how well Mike Elliott did in his round but lost to Chris Pannullo. He will be the most imposing contestant tonight as well.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to dominate the game show market, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature, features that have now become a signature for the game show. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also widely credited for its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Among them, the most important is its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 19, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Invented in 1816, it takes its name from Greek for “chest” & “observe”"

This question is from the category "Inventions." This is a relatively straightforward topic and has been in trivia circles for a long time. It should not be extraordinarily daunting for the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, December 19, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Invented in 1816, it takes its name from Greek for “chest” & “observe”

Solution: Stethoscope.

René Laennec of Paris’s Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital first realized that a rolled piece of paper, placed between the chest and his ear, could amplify the sounds without requiring physical contact.

In the final round of the game show, contestants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Jason Carpenter, a stand-up comic from Santa Rosa Valley, California, Eva Thomas, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York, and Mike Elliott, a meat cutter originally from Derry, New Hampshire.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!