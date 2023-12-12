Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on December 12, 2023, bringing back the iconic Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard competition, which is nearly at the end of its run. The Diamonds bracket of the competition, which is the fourth out of four brackets in the contest, is entering its semi-final round today, meaning that it will be a lot more exciting for fans.

One of the three contestants today will play the final round of the contest, and will potentially have a chance of going to the Tournament of Champions. For others, this will be the end of the road.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Gary Hollis will face off against Julia Markham Cameron and Henry Baer. All three contestants have done considerably well in their previous appearances, and it would be hard to predict a winner today.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The game show began its run in the early 1960s and has since then continued to captivate fans around the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a signature aspect of the game show. The final round of the game show also plays a big role in this growing popularity.

Further, apart from the set of challenges that the show has reserved for the participants, the game show also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

December 12, 2023, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Chapter 100 of this novel introduces the one-armed Captain Boomer of the Samuel Enderby."

This question is from the category "American Literature." This is one of the most common categories in the game show, and it should not be very surprising to the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, December 12, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Chapter 100 of this novel introduces the one-armed Captain Boomer of the Samuel Enderby.

Solution: Moby-Dick.

Moby-Dick, one of Herman Melville’s most famed works of 19th-century American literature, was published in 1851. It also featured the famed character, Captain Boomer.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor from Roanoke, Virginia, Julia Markham Cameron, an attorney from Brooklyn, New York, and Henry Baer, a software engineer from San Francisco, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!