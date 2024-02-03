Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, February 2, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on February 2, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the popular game show, which also happens to be in one of its most exciting phases. Over the past few days, we have seen the blooming Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which will play out its final round in the upcoming episode. The previous round also had the same contestants, but this upcoming one will be the decider.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, who won $20,000 yesterday, will try to maintain her lead against Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego, California, who is tailing close behind with $14,800, and Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri, who is lagging behind with no net earnings in the previous game. This deciding round will mark one of the most exciting phases of this competition.

Jeopardy! is one of the greatest game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to entice fans over the years with its focus on evolution, offbeat format, and engaging nature. This has made the game show stand out for decades. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a pivotal role in this growing popularity.

The game show's final round has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 2, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Bearing the name of a man who died in Iowa in 1838, these began service in 1979 & today number in the thousands."

This question is from the category "Army Technology." A slightly offbeat topic, this does not appear often in the game show.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution, and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, February 2, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Black Hawk helicopters.

Introduced in 1979 as a replacement to Bell UH-1 Iroquois as the US Army’s transport helicopter, the UH-60 Black Hawk has featured prominently in US military operations since then.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, February 2, 2024

