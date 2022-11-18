Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, November 18, 2022

Welcome to the (probably) final game of the Tournament of Champions, the most-awaited contest on the popular game show Jeopardy! Over the past week, fans of the long-running show have witnessed some of the greatest nail-biting drama in a long time. Today is the fifth game of the Tournament of Champions, where two contestants stand face-to-face with two wins each.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Pacific Grove, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, will face off for the fifth time. So far, Andrew He and Amy Schneider have won two games each. Sam Buttrey, on the other hand, has not had any luck so far, but if he manages to win the next round, the tournament will extend to Monday and will also give him a chance for a comeback.

Jeopardy! is by far one of the most popular game shows in the world, having amassed a large viewership across the world. This is largely due to the engaging nature and offbeat format of the show. It has been consistently gathering momentum over 39 seasons and does not look like it will stop any time soon.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the major factors behind the rapidly growing popularity of the game show. It has many offbeat challenges for the contestants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. Over the years, this has become a cult practice for fans of the show. However, doing this every day can get tedious. To ease the process, we have compiled all the relevant details, including the final answer for the upcoming round below.

November 18, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

“William the Conqueror’s son built a fortress on a key Northern river in 1080, giving this city its name.”

This question is from the category "English Cities." For a finale with stakes this high, this is a rather common topic. But that might make things much more interesting for the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, November 18

The clue and solution to the upcoming round are as follows:

In 1080, William the Conqueror sent his son to build a fortress near the Tyne River. This was a "new castle," which also gave the area its name.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, November 18, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Most fans will be rooting for Sam, as that could make way for a dramatic twist, but Andrew looks like the most settled player and would look forward to taking the title with a clean win. Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

