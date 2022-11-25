Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, November 25, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is all set to premiere on November 25, 2022. After the brilliant drama in the Tournament of Champions, the game show is finally back to its normal form. Following the break, it appears that Cris Pannullo, the show's reigning champion, remains unfazed and has so far brilliantly continued his streak. With his recent exploits, he has not only become the best player of season 39 but has also accumulated enough to challenge stars from the brilliant 38th season, like Ryan Long and Mattea Roach.

In the upcoming episode, Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, will try to hold his ground against Sam Papuha, a graduate student from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Holly Smith, a writer and editor originally from Toledo, Ohio. Pannullo has accumulated $487,923 and looks to add more to his already stunning streak.

Jeopardy! is a game of wills as well as a general knowledge nerd's dream. This long-running show has remained one of the most popular shows in the world since early 1960s. With millions of viewers across the world, it only looks more and more solid as time passes by. Its engaging and unusual nature has become the distinguishing feature of the game's positive increase in followers. The final round also adds much-needed zeal to the game show.

The unique final round has some of the most offbeat challenges for the participants. It also offers the possibility for the viewers to participate in the game from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, doing this every day can pose a challenge. That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode.

November 25, 2022, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "States & The Census"

The final question for the upcoming round reads:

"The 2020 Census gave Montana a second U.S. House seat; its most populous county, this one that attracts tourists, grew 11%"

For those who are not familiar with this category, this is a topic that they may find challenging.

In the final round of the show, participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often prove to be a difficult challenge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Friday, November 25, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the episode read as follows:

Clue: The 2020 Census gave Montana a second U.S. House seat; its most populous county, this one that attracts tourists, grew 11%

Solution: Yellowstone County.

Yellowstone County is Montana's most populous. The National Park is mostly in Wyoming, but it extends to Montana and Idaho.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, November 25, 2022

The three contestants are Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, Sam Papuha, a graduate student from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Holly Smith, a writer and editor originally from Toledo, Ohio.

Cris will try to maintain his great streak after being in the game for 14 days.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

