Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 24, 2022, Thursday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 aired on Thursday, November 24, 2022, featuring 12-day winner Cris Pannullo.

The customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, has become the highest scorer of the latest season so far. With 12 wins to his credit, his total score is $416,102. Cris has also earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023, alongside season 39’s 5-day champion Luigi de Guzman.

In the latest episode, Cris returned to defend his win against two new contestants — Megan Burr, a manager of film acquisitions originally from Guntersville, Alabama, and Tarun Narasimhan, a data scientist from San Francisco, California.

The official synopsis of Jeopardy! reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Cris Pannullo

In his 13th game, Cris Pannullo was no different. He played with the same determination and dedication, banking a whopping amount.

In the November 24 episode, the categories for the first round were “Character Actors, 20th Century Campaign Slogans, Revenge Lit, Near The Front Of The Dictionary, Car Accessories, It’s A Thanksgiving Miracle!”

Before the first commercial break, none of the new players could answer a single question. Cris, on the other hand, not only gave 11 correct answers but also bagged a Daily Double. Megan Burr and Tarun Narasimhan managed to get four correct responses toward the end of round 1. The total scores were: Cris $16,200, Megan $1,400, and Tarun $600.

In the second round, the categories included “Historical Fiction, Simply Gorges, Biology, Stars Of Oscar’s Best Picture, Take The Fifth, Double-T Words.”

Going by Cris’ streak, it seemed today’s game was only meant for the returning champion. Megan and Tarun didn’t stand a chance in front of Cris. He banked a whopping amount of $46,600 in the Double Jeopardy round, which included two Daily Doubles to his favor. Megan’s score was $5,000, and Tarun banked $3,400.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Cris gave his luck another chance and wagered $25,221. Fortunately, he gave the correct answer to the final question and won the money. Tarun, too, answered the final question correctly, while Megan lost the bet. The new players’ total didn’t surpass $5,000.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The final category for the November 24 episode was “Southern Colleges,” and the final clue read:

“To aid transport in poorer nations, in the 1920s grads of this college built makeshift buggies celebrated in their fight song.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Georgia Institute of Technology.”

Cris and Tarun answered it correctly, while Megan wrote “Auburn.” Take a look at the final results of the November 24 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $46,600 + $25,221 = $71,821 (What is Georgia Tech) (14-day total: $487,923)

Tarun Narasimhan: $3,400 + $1,601 = $5,001 (What is Georgia Tech)

Megan Burr: $5,000 – $2,000 = $3,000 (What is Auburn?)

With today’s win, Cris became the 13-day winner with a total amount of $487,923. He is slowly coming closer to season 38’s third-highest scorer Mattea Roach’s total score. She won 23 games and scored $570,983.

Meanwhile, Cris will return for his 14th game against two new players on Friday, November 25, 2022. The latest episode was hosted by Ken Jennings and after a few more episodes, Mayim Bialik will take the place on Alex Trebek’s stage.

