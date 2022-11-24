Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 23, 2022, Wednesday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! returns with a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, featuring returning champion Cris Pannullo.

Cris had to wait for over a month to re-join the season as the regular version of the game show was kept on hold for over a month. The franchise held the Second Chance Tournament and Tournament of Champions for season 38 players during this time.

Season 39 went on a break on October 14, 2022, and returned on November 23, 2022. Meanwhile, Cris was back on the Emmy-winning series stage for his 13th game on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, played against two new players: John Dorsey, a loan operations specialist from Potomac, Maryland, and Katy Rudolphy, a civil servant from Grand Prairie, Texas.

Today's Jeopardy! winner is Cris Pannullo

So far, Cris Pannullo is maintaining the winning streak and has become the highest scorer of season 39. He has been leading the game since the start of the November 23 episode.

The categories for the first round were “A 20Th Century Facts Production, Arrondissements Of Paris, A Loud Category, A Matter Of Degrees, Shared Last Names, Lose A Letter.”

Cris delivered 15 correct answers and picked a Daily Double, banking $7,400. Katy Rudolphy and John Dorsey, too, played quite well in the first round as they scored $4,600 and $3,200, respectively. Neither of the new players delivered any incorrect answers, while Cris gave one.

In the second round, the categories included “Translators, Cities & Towns Of The Bible, An “F” In Opera, Notable African Americans, Disney Do-Overs, Speech Of The Dickens.”

The Double Jeopardy round didn’t go well for John as he lost a Daily Double worth $5,000. He landed in third place with a score of $5,400. Katy, too, couldn’t earn much and banked only $9,000 in round 2. Cris, on the other hand, was far ahead of his competitors as his total score (including a $7,000-worth Daily Double) was $28,000.

The Final Jeopardy result was pretty predictable after Cris’ round 2 results. He maintained his winning streak by correctly answering the final question and becoming the only player with the correct response for the final round. Both John and Katy lost the final bet.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the November 23 episode, the category for the final round was “Seconds in History,” and the final clue read:

“The Fortune, the 2nd ship to land at this harbor, disappointed those already there, carrying 35 new residents & “not so much as bisket-cake”

The correct response to the final question was “Plymouth Harbor.”

Only Cris answered the final clue correctly, while John and Katy wrote “Jamestown.” Take a look at the final results of the November 23 episode:

Cris Pannullo: $28,000 + $7,221 = $35,221 (What is Plymouth) (13-day total: $416,102)

Katy Rudolphy: $9,000 – $1,801 = $7,199 (What is Jamestown?)

John Dorsey: $5,400 – $3,601 = $1,799 (What is Jamestown?)

With today’s win, Cris became the 13-day winner, maintaining the position of the highest scorer of season 39. The former poker professional has already earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions 2023. Only time will tell whether Cris can beat the record of season 38 champions like Mattea Roach (23 wins) and Amy Schneider (40 wins and ToC winner).

Meanwhile, Cris will return to defend his win in his 14th game against two new players.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode of the syndicated game show will air on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

