Jeopardy! is all set to air another exciting episode from its ongoing 39th season on Monday, December 19, 2022, bringing back the reigning champion, Ray Lalonde. It would be fair to say that Cris Pannullo's brilliant streak unlocked the excitement in this edition of the show, which has since seen exciting moments from other contestants as well. In the two days of his reign, Ray Lalonde has already earned $60,600 and looks convincing enough to get more out of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will try to defend his streak against Andrew Schmidt, an automotive marketing consultant from Roswell, Georgia, and Miranda Onnen, an assistant Attorney General from Astoria, New York. It is becoming increasingly exciting to see participants step up and perform brilliantly as the season progresses.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest game shows in the world, having begun in the early 1960s. By now, it is safe to say that the show has aged quite well, capitalizing on its engaging format and offbeat nature to gather a fan base that stretches across the globe. The game show has been both entertaining and educational, making it a top contender among trivia fans and general knowledge seekers. Additionally, the final round of the game show has the incredible ability to sway more fans toward Jeopardy!

The final round of the game show has every bit of entertainment required of such big shows, including the ability to let viewers participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for Jeopardy! fans. However, not all of it is hassle-free. That's where we come in. Below, you can find the question, answer, and other details pertaining to the final round of the game show.

December 19, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Brand Names"

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Unable to make these candies perfectly round, the confectioner embraced this flawed name for the product."

This is quite a global topic and may excite fans across the globe. However, because it is quite broad, it may present some difficulty for the contestants.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, December 19, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Unable to make these candies perfectly round, the confectioner embraced this flawed name for the product.

Solution: Milk Duds.

One of the more popular products from Hershey, Milk Duds, got its name after the initial manufacturer failed to make the chocolate-covered caramels completely round. But the brand name "Milk Duds" was a hit and stuck through.

Jeopardy! contestants today- December 19, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Andrew Schmidt, an automotive marketing consultant from Roswell, Georgia, and Miranda Onnen, an assistant Attorney General from Astoria, New York.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

