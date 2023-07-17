Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 17, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, July 17, 2023, bringing back a new champion, Daniel Moore, who won the previous round on Friday. With the game show slowly approaching its end, it is becoming increasingly clear that fans will not get to witness the magnificent streaks that were so prevalent in the 38th season of the show. Instead, there has been a constant shuffle of contestants over the past few weeks, with almost no one even touching the five-day mark.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Daniel Moore will face off against Jerry Powers and LeAnn Craumer. Moore has managed to make an impressive start to his campaign with $25,000 on his first day. He will surely hope to make much more before he ends his streak.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. Over the many years of its existence, the game show has continued to amass a huge following across the world, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the game show also has a great final round, which has been its signature component since it began in the early 1960s.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the main reasons for the soaring popularity that the show enjoys even in the current day. This is because the final round, aside from having many interesting elements for the participants, also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

July 17, 2023, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming episode of the game show reads:

"In 1867 he wrote to General Rousseau, "On arriving at Sitka… you will receive from the Russian commissioner the formal transfer."

This question is from the category "Government Officials." This is not the easiest of all the topics and has not appeared in the game show often before either. Thus, it should prove to be quite a challenge for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 17, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In 1867 he wrote to General Rousseau, "On arriving at Sitka … you will receive from the Russian commissioner the formal transfer."

Solution: William H. Seward.

In 1867, William H. Seward wrote these famous lines to General Rousseau.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, July 17, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Daniel Moore, a Contract Compliance Analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jerry Powers, a Retired Elementary Teacher from Originally Fanwood, New Jersey, and LeAnn Craumer, a Librarian from Catonsville, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!