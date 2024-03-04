Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 4, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, March 4, 2024, bringing forth another exciting week of the Tournament of Champions, which is in full flow now. In the upcoming episode of the game show, we will see the seventh quarterfinal in the contest after we saw an entire week's worth of quarterfinals in the previous week. There have already been significant upsets, close games, and every element that makes a ToC special. We hope to see the same quality this week.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, three champions, Ray Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Melissa Klapper, a professor from Merion Station, Pennsylvania; and Ike Barinholtz, a producer, writer & actor from Chicago, Illinois, will face off against each other in a bid to seal a place in the next round. Very few are unaware of Ray Lalonde's terrific ability in the show and will consider him a favorite ahead of this round. It will be a massive upset if the other two talented contestants manage to take him down. It might be one of the most intriguing rounds of this year's ToC.

Jeopardy! has entertained the world for over forty years, initially beginning over six decades earlier in 1964.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of its standout qualities. The final round has many exciting additions for the participants and allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the answer to the final question for the upcoming episode.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question. Answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

March 4, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Far from Rome, this first century poet wrote, “The leader’s anger done, grant me the right to die in my native country”"

This question is from the category "Poets of Ancient Rome." This is a fascinating topic and has yet to appear a lot.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, March 4, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Far from Rome, this first-century poet wrote:

"The leader’s anger done, grant me the right to die in my native country."

Solution: Ovid.

Roman poet Ovid was banished to present-day Romania for falling on the wrong side of Augustus Caesar.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, March 4, 2024

