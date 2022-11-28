Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, November 28, 2022

Jeopardy!'s 39th season is ready to return with another new episode on Monday, November 28, 2022. The popular game show has been on quite a run since its return from the Tournament of Champions. This is largely because of Cris Pannullo, who has effectively held on to his streak of 15 days and earned over $500,000 till now. The 39th season has seen him perform at an unprecedented level, making him the best player by far.

This week's episode features a matchup between Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, Michael Harten, a dean of academics from Putnam, Connecticut, and Xanni Brown, a Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut. This is Pannullo's 16th game, and he will be hoping for another outstanding performance in the round.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

November 28, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Reversing the story of this heroine she created, Patricia Maclachlan was born on the prairie but spent much of her life in New England."

This question is from the category "Children’s Authors." This may not be the easiest of questions, but it is a fun one.

An intriguing twist on the standard trivia format occurs in the final round when players are given the answer and must determine the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, November 28, 2022

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of Jeopardy! reads as follows:

Clue: Reversing the story of this heroine she created, Patricia Maclachlan was born on the Prairie but spent much of her life in New England.

Solution: Sarah (from Sarah, Plain, and Tall)

The title character of the 1986 Newberry Medal award-winning Sarah, Plain, and Tall, Sarah travels out to the Midwest in the story. The book is widely considered one of Patricia MacLachlan's best works.

Jeopardy! contestants today- November 28, 2022

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

