Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, October 17, 2022

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is all set to return on Monday, October 17, 2022. This week, the show is heading in a very unique direction, something that has remained unexplored in the long history of the game show. Termed the 2022 "post-season," the next episode will feature the first-ever Second Chance Tournament. In this unique tournament, 18 players have been invited back to compete for the final two slots in the much-coveted Tournament of Champions.

The upcoming episode will feature three new Second Chance Tournament players, user experience designer Cindy Zhang, community college history instructor Aaron Gulyas, and statistical research specialist Jessica Stephens. All of them have previously appeared and performed very well on Jeopardy! This will be a unique experience for viewers and participants alike.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to the growing popularity of the show.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Who's going to prove they've got what it takes?



Watch Cindy Zhang, Aaron Gulyas, and Jessica Stephens battle it out TOMORROW when our first-ever Second Chance competition begins. Who's going to prove they've got what it takes?Watch Cindy Zhang, Aaron Gulyas, and Jessica Stephens battle it out TOMORROW when our first-ever Second Chance competition begins. https://t.co/wOnug50qDJ

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

October 17, 2022, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In September 1964 the New York Times announced the passing of this pet, a gift, "used as a symbol of honesty in 1952."

This question is from the category "Famous Animals." Now, this is a topic that trivia buffs do not frequently explore. However, since it falls under a specific category, it is somewhat easier.

In the final round, participants are supplied with the solution and they have to figure out the question. Under the right circumstances, this can turn out to be a true challenge.

Jeopardy! final solution - Monday, October 17, 2022

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the show read as follows.

Clue: In September 1964, the New York Times announced the passing of this pet, a gift "used as a symbol of honesty in 1952."

Solution: Checkers.

Richard Nixon's famous dog, Checkers, was one of the most renowned pets of all time, if not the most renowned. Its obituary in the New York Times read:

"CHECKERS, SPANIEL OF NIXONS, IS DEAD; Gift of Pet Used as Symbol of Honesty in 1952"

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, October 17, 2022

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



See her compete alongside Aaron Gulyas and Jessica Stephens in tonight's premiere of the Cindy Zhang's fashion sense + signature game = off the chartsSee her compete alongside Aaron Gulyas and Jessica Stephens in tonight's premiere of the #JeopardySecondChance competition! Cindy Zhang's fashion sense + signature game = off the charts 📈 See her compete alongside Aaron Gulyas and Jessica Stephens in tonight's premiere of the #JeopardySecondChance competition! https://t.co/FMjzoDqCRq

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Cindy Zhang, a user experience designer from New York, Aaron Gulyas, a community college history instructor from Grand Blanc, and Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville.

Catch the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes