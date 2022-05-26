Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, May 26

Jeopardy! is one of the most prominent game shows on television, with a fanbase that stretches across the globe. With a new episode every weekday, it is also one of the most popular shows on American television. The game show originally began in 1964, and since then, has aired 38 seasons, with its ongoing season being one of the most popular.

In addition to its engaging and offbeat nature, the final question of the show is one of the most compelling reasons for the show's soaring popularity. In the final round of the general knowledge-based game, participants face a psychological dilemma as well as an offbeat format of questions. Moreover, the final round of Jeopardy! allows viewers from across the globe to be a part of the game by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time.

Now, this is something that everyone loves to do, but sadly not every viewer has Jeopardy-level knowledge about a vast number of subjects. That is where we come in. If you are having trouble figuring out the latest final question of Jeopardy!, scroll on.

Clue and solution to the May 26 Final Jeopardy!

The final round of Jeopardy! follows an offbeat format, where the answer is provided to the participants and they have to figure out the question.

The category for the final question of Jeopardy! for May 26, 2022, is "Historic Geography." This is a topic most casual trivia buffs wouldn't know much about.

Clue: A 1946 speech declared the terminuses of the Iron Curtain to be port cities serving these two seas.

Solution: Baltic and Adriatic.

Winston Churchill's famous "Iron Curtain Speech" mentioned the Baltic and Adriatic seas. In his speech that marked the beginning of the Cold War, he said, "From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent."

The final question also has an associated dilemma with it. Players in the final round have the option of continuing the game and risking their winnings for the remainder of the day, or walking away with the money they have won. By winning the final round, players can extend their streak to another day.

The final round has also proved to be a challenge for some of the greatest players in the history of the show, including Mattea Roach, Matt Amadio, and Amy Schneider, all of whom played in the 38th season of the game show, making this season more interesting than most seasons before.

Meanwhile, Ryan Long has also embarked on a brilliant streak, completing his ninth day in the previous episode of Jeopardy!. If he keeps up his streak, he may also become one of the famed players of the 38th season.

More about Baltic and Adriatic

The Baltic Sea is a part of the Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by the countries Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Sweden, and the North and Central European Plains. German chronicler Adam of Bremen named it the Baltic Sea, before which it was known as Mare Suebicum.

The Adriatic Sea is the northernmost arm of the Medditerenian sea, that separates the Italian Peninsula from the Balkans. The countries Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, and Slovenia surround the sea. The sea has over 7,000 flora and fauna, making it a rich hub of biodiversity.

Edited by Babylona Bora