Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, bringing along the first group of Season 39’s Champions Wildcard contest. Sadly, the game show will still take a long time before it returns to its normal ways, with weeks and weeks of tournaments still pending.

As for the latest tournament that kicks off tonight, 27 contestants will participate once again to book a spot in the season's Tournament of Champions. Meanwhile, reports state that it could be April before new contestants start coming in. On the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, Katie Palumbo will face off against Andy Tirrell and Sharon Stone. All three are experienced players, and two of them even faced the giants of the 39th season.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Its long and illustrious history stretches back to the early 1960s when it first aired. Since then, the show has continued to gather momentum over decades, slowly becoming one of the most renowned shows of the century.

A big part of the credit for this growing popularity goes to the game show's offbeat nature and engaging format. The final round of the game show also plays a huge role in this popularity and has many elements that make it stand out. Among these, the most important element is that it allows viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show. However, as this can be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 16, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In Sept. 2023 the U.S. recognized 2 new nations in free association with New Zealand, Niue & this archipelago."

This question is from the category "New Nations." This is based on geography, which is among the more common topics in the game show. However, this particular question is not as common.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: In Sept. 2023 the U.S. recognized 2 new nations in free association with New Zealand, Niue & this archipelago.

Solution: Cook Islands.

On September 25, 2023, the United States Department of State revealed that it had established diplomatic ties between the United States and two Pacific island nations: Niue and the Cook Islands.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Andy Tirrell, a political science & international relations professor from San Diego, California, Katie Palumbo, a museum membership specialist from Amawalk, New York, and Sharon Stone, an early childhood intervention manager from Round Rock, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!