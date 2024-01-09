Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, bringing back the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is in full swing. The game show's Week 4 will see another exciting set of players play out for a place in the next phase. The game show's schedule was derailed significantly after the WGA strike, but it has now caught up with its planned programming. However, this season is yet to feature any new contestants up till now.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Rotimi Kukoyi, April Marquet, and Pam Warren will face off against each other. All three contestants have had a great game earlier in the show and would be a close match to each other.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to garner attention from all over America. Over the years, this game show has managed to grow its fanbase significantly with the help of its offbeat nature and engaging format. Moreover, the game show also boasts a final round that is a source of great intrigue.

The final round of the game show is easily one of the main reasons for its soaring popularity. This is because the game show's final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a routine part of the cult fandom.

However, as it can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 9, 2024, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This text helped the soul, or ka, navigate a journey into a region called Amenti."

This question is from the category "The Ancient World." History-based topics are always among the more common ones in the show, and this is no different. It should be interesting to see how the participants react to this.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: This text helped the soul, or ka, navigate a journey into a region called Amenti.

Solution: The Book of the Dead.

The Book of the Dead is a famous Egyptian religious text, which has also appeared in movies and fiction. According to the lore, it is used to assist the deceased’s journey into the Egyptian afterlife.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Rotimi Kukoyi, a health policy & management student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Hoover, Alabama, April Marquet, a digital production artist from Oakland, California, and Pam Warren, a high school science teacher from Petersburg, Illinois.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!