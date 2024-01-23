Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which is still going on in the 40th season of the show. Though the game show was slated to have returned to its ordinary episodes by now, the delay caused by the WGA strike postponed the schedule significantly.

The game show is now expected to invite new contestants in April, which means a long period of tournament festivities is still remaining. In the upcoming round of the game show, Xanni Brown will face off against Lynn Di Vito and Robbi Ramirez. This episode marks the sixth quarter-final of the first group. It is also exactly one month before the Tournament of Champions kicks off.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The history of the game show stretches back to the early 1960s, following which, it has continued to entice fans across the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature, elements that have now become a signature part of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a big part in the rapidly growing popularity that it enjoys across the globe.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the final round by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode airs each day.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a taxing process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 23, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A 1934 note to him: “Received hunting clothes… and thank you for those wonderful shoes they fit perfect… your friend, Babe Ruth”"

This question is from the category "U.S. Business Founders." This seems like a slightly tricky topic as it does not appear very often in the game show or any other trivia contest. It should make for an interesting round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

The clue and solution for the final round of the game show read as follows.

Clue: A 1934 note to him: “Received hunting clothes… and thank you for those wonderful shoes they fit perfect… your friend, Babe Ruth”

Solution: L.L. Bean.

Babe Ruth sent a letter to famed Maine-based outfitter L.L. Bean about a mail-order business selling hunting clothes to customers.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Florida, Lynn Di Vito, a retired museum educator from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Xanni Brown, a postdoctoral researcher originally from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!