Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. The game show is still undergoing its tournament phase after having its entire schedule delayed due to the WGA strike. Now, the game show will take till at least April 2024 to return to its usual ways. Fans can engage in the festivities until the Tournament of Champions, which will commence soon.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Florida, will face off against Alec Chao, a management & program analyst originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada. The participants will play out the tournament's second semi-final in the upcoming round. Only one of the three contestants from this group will have a chance of winning this tournament after tonight's game.

Jeopardy!'s long and illustrious history goes back to the early 1960s. Since its first appearance on national television, the game show has continued to entice fans over the many decades and seasons with its offbeat format and engaging nature. It is currently in its 40th season and still has many seasons to come in the future. The final round of the game show is a major reason for the show's growing popularity across the world.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of its air time for every episode. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process in itself, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 30, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The scientific name of Jamaica’s ackee fruit honors this captain who brought it to England in 1793."

This question is from the category "Names in History." This is among the most common topics in the history of the game show and should come as a shock to no one.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming game show round read as follows.

Clue: The scientific name of Jamaica's ackee fruit honors this captain who brought it to England in 1793.

Solution: Captain (William) Bligh.

Solution: Captain (William) Bligh.

Captain Bligh, the famous commander of HMS Bounty when the crew mutinied in 1789, also brought the ackee fruit to England, which resulted in it being Jamiaca's National Fruit.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Juveria Zaheer, a psychiatrist from Whitby, Ontario, Canada, Alec Chao, a management & program analyst originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Robbi Ramirez, a writer from Orlando, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!