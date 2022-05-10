Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the foremost American game shows that has held on to its popularity over the years. Engaging and unique, the show captured the imagination of gameshow enthusiasts all over the world. While the show originally aired in 1964, it is still just as fresh in its 38th season.

The game show is typically played among three contestants and is heavily based on general knowledge and trivia. The questions cover a variety of fields, enlightening the audience on various topics. One of the main attractions of the show is the final question which allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. They can guess the right answer to the final question before the episode airs, making the experience more immersive.

This season of Jeopardy! has been extraordinarily special and it will go down in the long history of the seasoned game show as one of the best. Great contestants like Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and most recently Mattea Roach, have created unforgettable streaks this season, cementing their names in the hearts of the audience.

If you like to figure out the answer to the Final Jeopardy! question before the new episode airs, you have come to the right place.

Clue and solution to the May 10 Final Jeopardy!

The final question is often a dilemma for the contestants as it offers a choice. Contestants can either step away from the final round and take home the amount they have accumulated over their duration in the game or they can risk it all to extend their streak to another day by winning the final round. This round has proved to be the downfall for many seasoned players like Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will be played between two-day champion Danielle Maurer, children's book editor Mallory Kass and software product manager Cherry Ignacio.

For May 10, 2022, the category for the final question is "Live Music."

Clue: These two events held two and a half months and 2,500 miles apart in 1999 were the last of one major music happening and the first of another.

Solution: Woodstock and Coachella.

The infamous Woodstock of 1999, the 30th-anniversary edition of perhaps the greatest music festival of all time, took place in upstate New York at the same time as the famous Coachella music festival took place in California. Both music festivals went down in history books but for very different reasons.

More about Woodstock ('99) and Coachella

Woodstock of 1969 was arguably the most famous music festival to date. However, the 30th-anniversary edition of the event went down in history for all the wrong reasons. From being extremely expensive to having a lack of sanitation facilities to recording multiple cases of assaults, Woodstock '99 was a nightmare.

On the other hand, Coachella of 1999 was breezy with a great lineup, good crowd, and enjoyable ambience. Coachella remains a popular music festival to this day.

