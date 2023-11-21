Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, bringing back the last round of the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard competition's quarterfinals, which saw 27 contestants fight for a spot in the next round of the Clubs bracket. This is the third out of the four brackets in the 40th season's pre-season competition. Like the other brackets, the winner of these 27 contestants will be able to book a spot in the prestigious Tournament of Champions, one of the most prestigious contests in the game show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Sandy Olive, a high school English teacher from St. Louis, Missouri, will face off against Ed Hashima, a community college history professor from Sacramento, California, and Nick Heise, a technical solutions engineer from Madison, Wisconsin. All three contestants boast a great track record, and it's anyone's guess who will stand out in this competition.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. Dating back to the early 1960s, the game show has managed to entice fans of all ages and cultures over the many decades and seasons with its charm. This is because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a signature over the many years of the show's existence. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also a primary reason for this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the main reasons for its global appeal. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This series grew out of a screenplay titled “Murdoch”"

This question is from the category "Television." This is among the more common categories in trivia circles. It is also one that many entertainment enthusiasts may fancy.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This series grew out of a screenplay titled “Murdoch”

Solution: Succession.

Succession stemmed from a screenplay by Jesse Armstrong, who wrote it in 2011. Loosely based on the Murdoch clan, the screenplay went on to become the hit HBO series, which spanned four seasons.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Nick Heise, a technical solutions engineer from Madison, Wisconsin; Ed Hashima, a community college history professor from Sacramento, California; and Sandy Olive, a high school English teacher from St. Louis, Missouri.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!