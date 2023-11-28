Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, bringing back the finale of the Clubs bracket in the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest. The three contestants today battled 24 others to reach the absolute final stage, where it has been all drama up to this point.

Moreover, the winner in today's round will be able to join the prestigious Tournament of Champions, which is one of the most coveted events in the history of the game show. In the upcoming episode of the game show, Nick Cascone, Dennis Chase, and Jen Jazwinski will face off for a second time to determine a winner.

All three contestants had an intense battle last night, with very little to separate them. Nick Cascone is leading the way with $9,300, but Dennis Chase and Jen Jazwinski are not far behind with $3,000 and $5,600, respectively. Anything can turn around in the upcoming round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It started in the early 1960s and has since then continuously evolved to become one of the most sought-after game shows in the world. The primary appeal of the show is its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have captivated generations of fans in America, making it an active part of the pop culture scene. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also a big reason for the show's growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that set it apart. Alongside the other offbeat challenges, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This state univ.’s Writers Workshop has had famous alumni who wrote about the state, like Jane Smiley & W.P. Kinsella."

This question is from the category "Literary Geography." An offbeat twist on a common topic, this should be fun to witness.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: This state univ.’s Writers Workshop has had famous alumni who wrote about the state, like Jane Smiley & W.P. Kinsella.

Solution: University of Iowa.

The renowned Iowa Writers’ Workshop is a graduate-level creative writing program at the University of Iowa.

Tuesday, November 28, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Jen Jazwinski, a youth services librarian from Algonquin, Illinois, Dennis Chase, a biotech project manager from Palm Springs, California, and Nick Cascone, an orthopedic physician assistant originally from Queens, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!