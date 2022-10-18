Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The post-season games of Jeopardy! are set to continue with another exciting episode on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. With the Tournament of Champions approaching and two slots still available, the game show has introduced a brand-new post-season event called the second-chance tournament, in which participants who performed well but did not qualify in their original game are invited back to the show for a second chance.

Following Jessica Stephens' brilliant win on the previous episode of the show, Erica Weiner-Amachi, an elementary teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tracy Pitzel, an accountant from Ellensburg, Washington, and Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas, will return to make the most of their second chance. The winner will face Jessica Stephens in the Tournament of Champions, but it won't be an easy road.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

October 18, 2022, Tuesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Clones of an original one of these grow outside the math faculty at Cambridge University & in the President’s garden at M.I.T."

This question is from the category "Landmarks of Science." This is a trivia-favorite topic that is not uncommon. Our contestants might not have the most difficult time answering this one.

However, the final round of Jeopardy! poses an odd challenge where the participants are provided with the solution and have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The final question and answer for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: Clones of an original one of these grow outside the math faculty at Cambridge University & in the President’s garden at M.I.T.

Solution: Apple Tree

Cambridge and M.I.T. both have clones of Newton's famous apple tree, under which he sat and first considered gravity. It was gifted by Ed Vetter to M.I.T.

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are elementary teacher Erica Weiner-Amachi, an accountant from Ellensburg, Tracy Pitzel, and Molly Karol, a CPA from Austin, Texas.

Catch them trying to cement their place in the Tournament of Champions in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

