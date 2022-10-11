Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 10, 2022, Monday

Season 39 of Jeopardy! started off last month with the previous season’s one-day winner Luigi de Guzman. He was the only contestant who managed to maintain his winning streak for five days until Cris Pannullo.

Cris is a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, who became the first player of Season 39 to win six games. After winning all the episodes last week, he returned to the show on Monday, October 10, 2022, to defend his win for the seventh time.

He played against two new players — Eugene Hahm, an attorney from Oakland, California, and Allie Nudelman, a healthcare policy professional from Brooklyn, New York.

The game show welcomes three players every day, from Monday through Friday, to test their knowledge through quizzes.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Cris Pannullo

Cris Pannullo didn’t disappoint in the October 10 episode as he maintained his winning streak. He achieved a milestone in Season 39 by becoming the first seven-day winner.

In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included “A View To The Bridge, Remembering Past Lives, The Bartender’s Toolbox, Critical ‘Mass,’ Sporty Books, Around The Horn.”

New player Allie Nudelman started off on a good note by correctly answering 10 questions and zero incorrect responses. She banked $6,200 in Round 1, while Eugene Hahm gave four right and one incorrect answer, scoring $2,000. Returning champion Cris aced a Daily Double, along with nine correct responses, banking $14,200.

The categories for the second round were “Pen Names, Spineless Creatures, How Did They Die?, Nationally Monumental, Places In Movie Titles, Only One Consonant Words.”

Cris’ game was magical in the Double Jeopardy round as he picked all clues in the $2,000, along with two Daily Doubles worth $5,000. He banked a whopping $44,600 in the second round of today’s show. Allie tried her best to play a good game and earned $3,800, while Eugene struggled with correct responses and scored $1,600 in the second round.

The Final Jeopardy was quite predictable with Cris banking in the season’s highest amount ($59,821). He and Allie gave the correct answer to the final question, while Eugene failed to do so.

Hence, Cris Pannullo won Jeopardy! today.

Cris Pannullo: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 10 episode, the category for the final round was "Brand Names.” Under the category, the final clue read:

"A neighbor’s charcoal drawing of Ann Turner Cook at age 4 or 5 months won a 1928 contest to appear in ads for this brand."

The correct answer to the final question, in the form of a clue, was “Gerber.”

While Cris and Allie guessed the correct response, Eugene wrote “Mortons.” The new players didn’t wager big amounts, thus, they didn’t lose all the money in the final round. Cris, on the other hand, touched $60,000, the highest score a player has made in the final round of Season 39.

Take a look at the final results of Monday’s episode:

Cris Pannullo: $44,600 + $15,221 = $59,821 (What is Gerber?) (7-day total: $221,901)

Allie Nudelman: $3,800 + $51 = $3,851 (What is Gerber?)

Eugene Hahm: $1,600 – $414 = $1,186 (What is Mortons?)

With today’s win, Cris became a seven-day champion and his total earnings were $221,901. Will he continue to break his own records? Only time will tell.

Cris will return to the game show for the eighth time to defend his seven-day win. The next episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, will air on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes