Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on October 3, 2023, bringing back another intriguing round of the Second Chance contest, which has been the highlight of the new 40th season so far. Three contestants played out yesterday's quarterfinals and Dane Reighard qualified from the lot. Today, three more contestants will face off to book a place in the semi-finals. After this entire ordeal is over, one contestant will reserve a place in the Tournament of Champions, which is one of the highest honors for any Jeopardy! player.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Lawrence Long, a nursing student & stay-at-home uncle from East Bend, North Carolina, Katrina Hill, a program officer from Alexandria, Virginia, and Greg Marrero, a school administrator from Huntington Beach, California, will face off against each other. Again, two of these three will be disqualified and fans will be hoping it's not Lawrence Long, who went viral after his initial appearance when he revealed he was a stay-at-home uncle.

Jeopardy! is arguably one of the most popular game shows in the history of America. Its long history dates back to the 1960s. The game show has since then aired thousands of episodes and 40 seasons, captivating multiple generations of fans over all these years. The offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show have always been the standout features of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a huge part in this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is often considered its ace crowd-puller. Not only does the final round preserve some offbeat challenges for the participants, but also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite a complicated challenge, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In the early 1500s he produced a codex in words & pictures on the flight of birds, one of many subjects that interested him."

This question is from the category "The 1500s." Though this is rooted in history, it's quite specific, which means the question is not among the easiest ones.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Leonardo da Vinci.

Leonardo da Vinci produced Codex on the Flight of Birds in the early 1500s to explore his fascination with human flight.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!