Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The week marked the beginning of encore presentations as the show ended its 39th season the previous week. This means that the next few weeks will see many of the exciting earlier episodes return for a second stint.

Though this takes the edge away from the competition somewhat, it is still a great exercise in trivia knowledge for fans across the world, something that has always been an appeal of the show.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Pam Schoenberg, a dentist and entrepreneur from South Salem, New York, will face off against Renée Russell, a branch office administrator from Baltimore, Maryland, and James Fraser, a Naval aviator from Newport Beach, California. This is the re-airing of Season 39, Game 28, from 2022.

Those who do not remember the answer to tonight's question or the winner will have an extra fun time watching this thrilling episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since gained momentum over the many decades and seasons to become one of the leading game shows of all time.

This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format of the show, things that have become a signature across the globe. Moreover, the final round of the show also plays a pivotal role in its popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has always been a crowd favorite. The round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes, aside from offering a set of offbeat challenges to the participants. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice among fans of the game show. However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Ben Franklin, John Adams & John Jay succeeded as a trio in this city, though Adams wrote of fearing the other 2 would gang up on him."

This question is from the category "American History." A common trivia topic in the game show, it should not be the most difficult one to crack.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Ben Franklin, John Adams & John Jay succeeded as a trio in this city, though Adams wrote of fearing the other 2 would gang up on him.

Solution: Paris

Benjamin Franklin, John Jay, Henry Laurens, and John Adams were sent to Paris for negotiations before the American Revolution in the 1780s.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are James Fraser, a Naval aviator from Newport Beach, California; Renée Russell, a branch office administrator from Baltimore, Maryland; and Pam Schoenberg, a dentist and entrepreneur from South Salem, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!