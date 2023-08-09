Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The game show concluded almost two weeks back for its 39th season and has since then continued to air encore episodes from the packed season. This upcoming episode will also feature a Second Chance Tournament game, which was one of the most exciting parts of the previous season.

With the next season of the game quite far away and ever more in doubt because of the WGA strike, the encore episodes are set to continue for some time.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Nikkee Porcaro, an educational consultant and business owner from Silver Spring, Maryland, will face off against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rowan Ward, a chart caller, writer & editor from Chicago, Illinois. This is the 33rd game of the 39th season.

Jeopardy! is one of the most revered game shows in America. The long and illustrious history of the game show stretches back to the early 1960s. Over the many seasons and decades, the game show has managed to captivate fans across generations.

This is mostly due to the game show's unique and entertaining format, which has grown synonymous with it throughout the years. Moreover, the final round is also one of the main reasons for this soaring popularity.

The final round of the popular game show is one of the primary reasons for its grasp in the game show market. The final round features some offbeat challenges for the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can often be a tedious process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A Catholic charity called Caritas Rome is the beneficiary of money collected from here, over the years averaging about $3,500 daily."

This question is from the category "Charity." This is quite an offbeat topic and has not appeared in the game show often.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round of the game show read as follows:

Clue: A Catholic charity called Caritas Rome is the beneficiary of money collected from here, over the years averaging about $3,500 daily

Solution: Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain is a very famous fountain located in Rome, Italy. Since 2001, Caritas Rome has been the beneficiary of the famous fountain that averages about $3,500 daily.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!