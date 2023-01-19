Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The upcoming round of Jeopardy! is all set to premiere on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Following the rapid succession of champions that has become the norm since Ray Lalonde's brilliant streak ended a few weeks ago, the popular game show has recently experienced a great deal of turbulence. Vince Bacani, a new champion, will take center stage in the next episode.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will see Vince Bacani, a risk manager from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, try to defend his streak against Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois, and Alec Wang, a real estate analyst from Avon, Connecticut. It's fair to say that Bacani hasn't been one of the exceptional winners with $13,000 on his debut day, but sometimes, slow and steady does win the race.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



@pattonoswalt,



An all-new Roll out the red carpet @Candace_Parker and @TorreyDeVitto are making their way to the Alex Trebek stage!An all-new #CelebrityJeopardy ! premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu. Roll out the red carpet 🎥🌟 @pattonoswalt, @Candace_Parker and @TorreyDeVitto are making their way to the Alex Trebek stage! An all-new #CelebrityJeopardy! premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu. https://t.co/l6bw0vyn4Y

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

January 18, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"In 1692 Increase Mather wrote, “It were better that ten suspected” these “escape, than that one innocent person … be condemned”"

This question is from the category "Early American History." While historical trivia is always a common topic, this particular one may be a bit on the difficult side. But our contestants may be completely prepared for this.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question reads:

Clue: In 1692 Increase Mather wrote, “It were better that ten suspected” these “escape than that one innocent person … be condemned”

Solution: Witches

Increase Mather, the puritan Clergyman, spoke strongly enough to end the witch trials, something that was very common in medieval times.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Find out ‍ : youtu.be/fA3GWTFVDG4 Did you whip up the correct response for today's Final #Jeopardy ! clue?Find out Did you whip up the correct response for today's Final #Jeopardy! clue? Find out 👨‍🍳: youtu.be/fA3GWTFVDG4 https://t.co/cxn1X7d1oW

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Vince Bacani, a risk manager from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois, and Alec Wang, a real estate analyst from Avon, Connecticut.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Poll : 0 votes