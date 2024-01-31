Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the ongoing Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. Usually, the tournaments featured in the show wrap up by this time of the year. But with the WGA strike unfolding at the beginning of the season, it is likely we may not see new contestants until April 2024. Till then, fans will have to wait and engage in the fun tournaments that have kept the show alive and kicking.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Ron Cheung will face off against Erin Portman and Michael Menkhus. This will mark the third and last semi-final of this round of the contest. All three players are also very strong and should prove to be a tough match for each other.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most prominent game shows in the history of American television. Its long reign began in the early 1960s, following which, it has continued to entice fans all around the globe. The long run of the game show and its constantly growing popularity is a direct result of its offbeat format and engaging nature. These elements, combined with the brilliant final round of the show, have kept things running for many decades.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make the game show stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, since this can still be a complicated process, we have combined the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 31, 2024, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Also an author, this singer who had 5 top 40 hits in the 1970s was called the “Pirate Laureate”"

This question is from the category "American Musicians." Though not particularly recurring, it is a vast and general topic that should not pose any kind of surprise.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Also an author, this singer who had 5 top 40 hits in the 1970s was called the “Pirate Laureate”

Solution: Jimmy Buffett.

Jimmy Buffett, one of the most famous singers of all time, made it into the music industry after he moved to Florida in the 1970s. He also began to be recognized by the nickname "Pirate Laureate."

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, January 31, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri, Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois, and Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!