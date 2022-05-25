Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the most intriguing game shows on television, and it primarily tests contestants on their general knowledge and trivia. Originating in the 1960s, the show has outlived many other popular game shows to reach its current 38th season. There is no doubt that the show's long and illustrious history is a testament to its brilliant format that has managed to keep viewers entertained for so long.

One of the main reasons behind the game show's soaring popularity is Final Jeopardy!, the final round of the show. The intriguing final round offers a tough choice to players. Alongside, it also gives viewers from across the world a chance to participate in the game show by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time.

However, this is a daunting task so we are here to help. If you want to find out the answer to the final question of Jeopardy! for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, scroll on.

Clue and solution to the May 25 Final Jeopardy!

In the offbeat final round, participants are provided with a solution and they have to figure out the question.

The category for May 25, 2022, is "Famous Speeches." History buffs will love this one.

Clue: In a draft of FDR's speech of Dec. 8, 1941, the words "world history" were changed to this one word.

Solution: Infamy.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's "Infamy speech," which he delivered after the attack on Pearl Harbour by Japanese forces during the Second World War, is one of the most famous speeches in American history, .

The final round for the upcoming episode will be played between eight-day champion Ryan Long, high school music teacher Kris Olson and physician Noura Dabbouseh.

Ryan Long has continued to impress viewers with his brilliant performance. At the moment, he is looking like a solid contender for the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame. Ryan is the first contestant to seem ready for a long streak since the downfall of Mattea Roach, the Toronto-based tutor who had a 23-day long streak.

Season 38 also featured some other legendary players like Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider who captivated the audience with their amazing streaks.

The final round has been the downfall for many players as it is very tricky. Participants can either play the round and risk their winnings for the day or walk away, losing the chance of continuing their streak to another day.

Read on for more details about the subject of tonight's Final Jeopardy!.

More about "Infamy"

The Day of Infamy Speech, or simply the Infamy Speech, is widely regarded as one of the most notable and significant speeches in the history of America. It was delivered by Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of America, to a joint session of Congress on December 8, 1941.

The speech was in response to the brutal attack on Pearl Harbour by 353 Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service aircrafts in a surprise attack. The speech is known for its opening line, "Yesterday, December 7, 1941—a date which will live in infamy...," where Roosevelt used the word "Infamy" in place of world history. The word "infamy" has since been used to denote several large-scale destructive events.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee