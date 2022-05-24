Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows on American television. Having been on air since 1964, the exciting trivia-based game show never fails to delight viewers. With a loyal fanbase, the show has managed to become a household favorite globally. Currently on its 38th season, the show does not miss a beat when it comes to entertaining its fans.

One of the primary reasons behind the game show's popularity is an intriguing final round that features many twists and turns. The three participants are given a difficult choice in the final round where they can either gamble their day's winnings in favor of a chance to continue their streak or walk out with the earnings from the rest of the day.

Viewers from across the world can also participate in the round by guessing the correct answer for the final round ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a beloved practice. Here is the clue and solution to tonight's Jeopardy! in case you needed a helping hand.

Clue and solution to the May 24 Final Jeopardy!

The final round follows an offbeat format where the participants are given the question and they have to figure out the answer.

The category for May 24, 2022, is "The Middle Ages."

Clue: It was the surname of the two Scottish brothers who claimed monarchies of two different countries in the 13-teens.

Solution: Bruce.

Robert the Bruce or Robert I was the king of Scots from 1306 till his death in 1329. He inherited the throne, being the fourth great-grandson of David I. His brother Edward, who fought alongside him, invaded Ireland and was proclaimed the High King of Ireland in 1315.

The final round for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will be played between seven-day champion Ryan Long, order management specialist Eric Pérez, and novelist Bonnie Kistler.

Ryan Long has been on a great streak and may as well go on to cement his place among great players like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider who made the 38th season of Jeopardy! one of its greatest ever. The final question has been the downfall of many of these amazing players. Hopefully, Ryan will be able to protect his streak.

Scroll on for more information about tonight's Jeopardy! subject, the Bruce brothers.

More about the Bruce Brothers

Robert I, or Robert the Bruce, is one of the most renowned figures in Scotland's medieval history. Being a legendary warrior, Robert the Bruce was the King of Scots from 1306 to 1329. He was a hero in Scotland's first war of independence against England. Under his reign, Scotland gained its place as an independent kingdom.

Robert I was the fourth great-grandson of David I and hence supported his family's claim for the Scottish throne. He also fought in the revolt against King Edward I of England. His status as a warrior was well-known, especially after his successful guerrilla war against the English.

Robert I died in June 1329, ending his rule. He was succeeded by his son, David II. His brother, Edward Bruce became the High King of Ireland but was defeated in the battle of Faughart.

Be sure to tune into your local stations for another night of Jeopardy!.

