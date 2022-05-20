Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, May 20, 2022

Jeopardy!, one of the most popular American game shows, made its way into viewers' hearts slowly but steadily. With a loyal fanbase that stretches across the globe, the game has managed to retain its main points of interest even after years of evolution. Players are tested on their general knowledge and trivia, alongside their ability to perform under high pressure.

The 38-season run of the show is a solid testament to the game show's sucess aftter it was introduced in the 1960s. The current season of the show also happens to be one of its most loved ones in recent history, owing to the brilliant streaks recorded by Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

The final question of Jeopardy! is a big affair as it encourages audience participation. Viewers can feel like they are a part of the game even while they are just sitting on their couch at home. Guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode has become a beloved practice among Jeopardy! fans across the world.

However, it is natural to have difficulty guessing the correct answer sometimes as the topics range across many fields and conventions. If you need a helping hand, we are here to tell you the answer to the final round for Friday, May 20, 2022.

Clue and solution to the May 20 Final Jeopardy!

The category for Friday, May 20, 2022, is "On the Map." This is a good chance for Geography buffs to show off their knowledge.

Clue: It's referred to as "the blue eye of Siberia."

Solution: Lake Baikal.

Lake Baikal is also known as the Blue Eye of Serbia because of its shape and color, as seen from the top.

The final round has an offbeat format because players are given a choice to either quit with the day's earnings or risk it in the final round to extend their streaks. This round has caused the downfall of many legendary players like Mattea Roach.

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will be played among five-day champion Ryan Long, law student Li-Mae McClellan, and postdoc Toni Alimi. Ryan Long is emerging as a formidable player after his almost week-long streak.

More about Lake Baikal

Lake Baikal, situated in Southern Siberia, is the largest fresh-water lake by volume with an area of 23,615.39 km3. It contains 22–23% of the world's fresh surface water, which is more than all the lakes in Northern America combined. It is also the world's deepest lake with a depth of 1,642 m.

Make sure you tune into your local stations for the latest episode of the show on Friday, May 20.

