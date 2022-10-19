Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The next round of Jeopardy! is set to air on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and will feature three second-chance contestants who previously failed to make it big in the game but now have a chance to compete in the much-coveted Tournament of Champions. This is a new addition to the popular game show in an attempt to fill the last two seats in the Tournament of Champions, which will feature some of the best Jeopardy! contestants from the entire year.

The three participants for the upcoming round of the game show are naval aviator James Fraser, branch office administrator Renée Russell, and dentist & entrepreneur Pam Schoenberg.

Schoenberg came closest to defeating Amy Schneider in her game, and many consider her the favorite for the upcoming round.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

October 19, 2022, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Ben Franklin, John Adams, and John Jay succeeded as a trio in this city, though Adams wrote of fearing the other two would gang up on him."

This question is from the category "American History." Though many things from this category are well-known facts, it is hardly the easiest topic to crack. Being a country with a rich history, this topic will be rather difficult for our three participants in the next round.

However, the final round of Jeopardy! poses an odd challenge where the participants are provided with the solution and have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The final questions and answers for the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: Ben Franklin, John Adams, and John Jay succeeded as a trio in this city, though Adams expressed concern that the other two would gang up on him.

Solution: Paris

In 1783, Ben Franklin, John Adams, and John Jay signed the treaty of Paris solidifying America's relationship with Britain, France, and Spain.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round are naval aviator James Fraser faces off against branch office administrator Renée Russell and dentist & entrepreneur Pam Schoenberg.

Pam will try to win the round and cement her place in the Tournament of Champions.

