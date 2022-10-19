Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 18, 2022, Tuesday

The Second Chance Tournament of Jeopardy! returned with a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Three players from Season 38 came back on the show to compete for a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

As per the post-season event’s format, players from previous seasons will return to the game show for two weeks. From Monday to Wednesday, players will be given a second chance to win their respective episodes, and the winners will be back for the two-day finale (Thursday-Friday). Two contestants who won in their respective weeks will advance to the Tournament of Champions.

In the first episode of the Second Chance Tournament that aired on Monday, Season 38’s Jessica Stephens won and advanced to the finale.

On Tuesday's episode, the returning players were:

Erica Weiner-Amachi, a teacher from Philadelphia, Pa. (Monday, July 18, 2022)

Tracy Pitzel, an accountant from Ellensburg, Wa. (Monday, September 20, 2021)

Molly Karol, a certified public accountant from Austin, Texas (Monday, November 15, 2021)

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Molly Karol

All three players lost their first game by slim margins and thus were given a second chance at winning.

The categories for the first round in the latest episode were “Letter Places, Celebrities, Americana, ____ & ____, Astronomy, Left ‘Right’ Or ‘Center’.”

Molly Karol started off nicely, but soon Tracy Pitzel took the lead after her first Daily Double. While the latter correctly answered 12 questions and banked $5,400, Molly gave eight correct answers and scored $4,600. Erica Weiner-Amachi landed in third place with six correct responses and $2,800 in her pocket.

In the second round, the categories included “National Geographic Treasures Of Egypt, Broadway, Presidential Speeches, French Literature, Measuring Up, Phrases Of Hello & Goodbye.”

Erica changed the scoreboard for herself in the Double Jeopardy round by banking the highest amount compared to fellow contestants. Her total correct responses went up to 14, bringing her score to $12,800. Molly was initially far behind, but got lucky with two Daily Doubles. She banked $11,400, while Tracy was in third place with $6,600.

The Final Jeopardy was pretty interesting. None of the players gave a correct answer, but their wagering amounts made a huge difference. Tracy bet the entire amount ($6,600) and Erica wagered $11,000, out of $12,800. But Molly played safe and wagered only $1,801. After losing the final round, the wagering amounts were deducted from the players’ two rounds’ earnings, meaning Molly’s final total was higher than the others.

Hence, Molly Karol won Jeopardy! today.

Molly Karol: Tonight's winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the October 18 episode, the category for the final round was “Landmarks of Science,” and the final clue read:

“Clones of an original one of these grow outside the math faculty at Cambridge University & in the President’s garden at M.I.T.”

The correct answer to the final question was “Apple Tree.”

None of the players gave the correct response, and thus lost their wagering money. Take a look at the final results of today’s episode:

Molly Karol: $11,400 – $1,801 = $9,599 (What are ros roses?) (Finalist)

Erica Weiner-Amachi: $12,800 – $11,000 = $1,800 (What is an oak tree?)

Tracy Pitzel: $6,600 – $6,600 = $0 (What is a pea plant?)

After today’s win, Molly is qualified to participate in this week's finale. She first appeared in Season 38 opposite Jeff Meyers and Andrew He. She lost the game to Andrew with just $1. Only time will tell whether she will get her second chance to advance to the Tournament of Champions.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the next episode will air on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with three new returning players.

