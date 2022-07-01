Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - June 1, 2022, Friday

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in America that has been around since the early 1960s. The upcoming episode will see the return of Dave Bzdak, who managed to grab a glorious win in the previous episode. He will face off against freelance technical editor Eleanor Dixon and medical scribe Shayan Sadegh.

Running for 38 seasons, the game show has always packed an ample amount of surprises with its engaging format and offbeat content. The current season is one of the most popular seasons of the show in its long history. This is due to some incredible performers like Matt Amadio, Amy Schneider, and Mattea Roach, all of whom managed to redefine the game with their excellent streaks.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the key points of interest for viewers and participants as it boasts a fascinating but unusual format. The round also allows viewers from around the globe to participate from the comfort of their homes. Players can participate by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime.

But guessing every answer ahead of the episode's airtime can be a daunting task for all viewers. This is where we come in. Below we have compiled the question, answer, and all other relevant details.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? July 1, Friday

The final question for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! is:

"Mont Bellevue de l'Inini is the highest point in this European possession largely covered by the Amazon Rainforest."

The category for the latest episode is "World Geography." This is a common yet difficult topic as it covers a vast amount of information.

The final round follows an unique format where the participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This can often make it very difficult for the participants to guess the answer correctly.

Clue and solution to the July 1, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Clue: Mont Bellevue de l'Inini is the highest point in this European possession largely covered by the Amazon Rainforest.

Solution: French Guiana.

French Guiana is an overseas department of France on the northern Atlantic coast of South America. The highest point of this region is Mont Bellevue de l'Inini. It has an altitude of 2,792 feet. These peaks border the Amazon Rainforest.

The final round also puts the participants in a complicated position, where they have to make a difficult choice. They can either participate in the final round and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day or walk away from the final round and lose the chance to extend their streak.

The final round has often proven to be the most difficult, even for veteran players like Amy Schneider.

Jeopardy! contestants today- Friday, July 1, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode are Dave Bzdak, Eleanor Dixon, and Shayan Sadegh. Bzdak is a philosophy professor from Syracuse, New York, who racked up $2,000 on his first day. He will face freelance technical editor Eleanor Dixon and medical scribe Shayan Sadegh.

Catch Bzdak trying to extend his streak in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

