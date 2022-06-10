Today's Heardle answer: Friday, June 10, 2022

Heardle is a browser-based game that has garnered massive popularity across the globe ever since its release in early 2022. It is similar to the popular game Wordle but has a musical twist.

The game requires players to guess the name of a song from its intro. A player is given six chances to guess the tune, with the length of the song increasing with each incorrect guess. The challenge is to guess the name of the song correctly with the least number of attempts.

Heardle's catalogue includes a wide range of songs from different artists across various eras.

Read further to find out the clues and the answer to today's challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Friday, June 10, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the game's songs have been chosen from a list of the most streamed songs in the last decade. This naturally gives contemporary music lovers an edge.

However, for those who do not follow contemporary artists and are not familiar with current pop culture trends, clues are provided to help them figure out the song.

Here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you figure out the name of today's song:

''This is listed as disco/R&B/funk/soul song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1977. It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four in the U.K. singles charts. It won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals.''

Another clue is that the band that wrote this song is widely regarded as one of the most important female vocal groups of all time. If you still haven't figured out this 70s classic, then scroll down to find out the answer.

The correct answer to today's daily Heardle challenge is Best of My Love by The Emotions.

About Best of My Love by The Emotions

Best of My Love was a massive disco hit back in the 1970s. It was written by Earth, Wind & Fire's Maurice White and Al McKay.

The song was a part of The Emotions' acclaimed 1977 album Rejoice. It has all the elements of a typical 70s disco number: a groovy bassline, catchy rhythm and striking drums.

Although the song became popular when it was released in the 70s, it garnered even more popularity in the last decade. Several publications ranked it as one of the best songs from the 70s.

Billboard included Best of My Love in their 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time list, placing it at number 10. The song also won several awards, including a Grammy for Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals.

The Emotions were a highly popular R&B-disco band in the 70s, widely regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of all time. Some of their most popular songs other than Best of My Love include Heart Association, Show Me How, and I Don't Wanna Lose Your Love.

