Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Every day, Heardle presents an exciting challenge for music lovers around the world. The browser-based game is similar to Worldle, but it has a musical twist. It requires players to guess the name of the song by listening to its intro.

A player is given six chances, and the goal is to figure out the song using as few attempts as possible. The length of the song increases with every failed attempt.

This article takes a look at some of the clues and details regarding the song featured in today's Heardle challenge.

Heardle clues and answer for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

According to Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the game's daily challenge are curated from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade.

This means contemporary music lovers and pop culture enthusiasts have a slight edge in the game. Having said that, it's not that hard for anyone to guess the songs since most of them are classics or popular tracks.

Here's a look at some of the clues shared by Spiel Times that can help you figure out today's song:

''This is a song from a female Australian singer. The song released on May 10, 2019. According to the singer, she wrote this song after her experience of busking in Australia. In December 2020, this song became the third most-streamed song on Spotify after it garnered over 2.5 billion streams. Additionally, this artist was the first female artist to achieve this feat. The song has the lyrics: “They say, dance for me, dance for me, dance for me. I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before. They say move for me, move for me, move for me. And when you’re done, I’ll make you do it all again.”

If you still can't figure out this hit number, scroll down to find the answer.

The right answer to today's daily Heardle challenge is Dance Monkey by Tones and I.

More details about Dance Monkey by Tones and I

Dance Monkey was released on May 10, 2019, as part of Tones and I's debut EP, The Kids Are Coming.

The song begins with a memorable keyword riff over which the melody is sung. The lyrics shed light on the fleeting nature of entertainment in modern society.

Dance Monkey received high praise from critics and fetched numerous awards, including Best Pop Release at the ARIA Music Awards of 2019. It was also a massive commercial success, topping the charts in several countries.

Tones and I is a noted Australian singer who rose to fame with Dance Monkey. She has garnered a massive fan following over the last few years. She has also received a number of awards and nominations for her work. Her music blends elements of electropop and indie pop.

Some of Tones and I's most popular singles, apart from Dance Monkey, include White Christmas and Never Seen the Rain.

