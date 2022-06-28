Wordle #375 answer for Wednesday, June 29

It is a new day, and that means Wordle has been updated with a new word for players to solve.

The game, which is loved by thousands of people worldwide, takes only a few minutes to play, which explains why many have made it a part of their daily routine.

The success of the game can also be attributed to its simple and easy instructions. Understanding the game is quite easy, but it takes practice to successfully solve every grid. Upon getting stuck while playing the quiz, many players opt to check for clues online.

This article contains clues for Wednesday's game, along with the solution.

The solution for Wordle #375 rhymes with "hockey"

1) The word begins with the letter G

2) The word contains the letter W

3) The word contains only one vowel in it

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Wednesday's answer is a fairly uncommon word that rhymes with "hockey."

The solution for June 29 is "gawky."

According to Merriam Webster, gawky means "being awkward or clumsy, and lacking social grace and assurance."

A history of Wordle: Who created it, how it became popular, and more

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, for his wife Palak Shah. Shah's love for quizzes was the main inspiration behind the game. The couple collaborated to create and modify it.

Initially, the game was only meant for personal use among the couple and their friends, however, it was so addictive that new players kept joining in every day.

Wardle saw the potential the mini quiz had, and released it to the public in October 2021, which is how they garnered themselves a large base of daily players.

However, fans were having a hard time trying to share their results with their friends, so a Twitter user, @irihapeta, came up with the idea of using emoji boxes. The idea inspired Wardle to add a "Share" feature to the game.

This was a landmark moment in Wordle's history. The game's popularity exploded as people started sharing their results online. At one point, the game received over two million daily players.

Why The New York Times received major backlash after buying Wordle

Looking at its success, the New York Times decided to buy the game, wanting to add it as a paid feature on its website. However, Wardle was against the idea and ensured that the application remained free for fans.

The problems didn't end there because the players were not happy with the decision, and feared that NYT would add difficult words to the game. Coincidentally, the game also featured some difficult words right around the time of its acquisition, which solidified the public opinion.

Cisco @rampage_misfit



🟨

🟩🟩

🟩🟩 🟨🟨

🟩🟩 🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 373 5/6🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟩🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Wordle 373 5/6⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛🟨🟨🟩🟩⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

However, it was later revealed that the news portal did not make any such changes to the game, which has been running on the solution list curated by Shah.

Additionally, the NYT launched WordleBot: A free-to-use website that provides insight into a player's gameplay and provides helpful feedback. The portal runs with the help of an AI that gives a step-by-step analysis of a solved game.

It is fed with the complete answer list and shows how many words get eliminated after each guess. It can also help calculate a player's daily average, and recommend the best starting words.

However, it only examines an already played game and will not provide any help mid-play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far