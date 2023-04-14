Heardle is a thrilling musical puzzle game that tests your knowledge of pop music. It releases the opening few seconds of a famous song’s intro, asking players to guess its title and artist. Since only the starting bits of the intro are played, guessing can get quite tricky, but there are six chances available in total.

The important thing, however, for players is to carefully listen to the song’s intro before using up multiple attempts as that could affect your Heardle score and also result in the length of the track increasing, making it easier to crack the puzzle.

Over the last year, Heardle has garnered significant popularity among music lovers as well as casual listeners. It is thematically as well as conceptually similar to the word puzzle Wordle.

Sometime in mid-2022, the game was acquired by the audio streaming giant, Spotify, following which it became available in numerous countries like the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, April 14, 2023

As per the game’s official website, Heardle drops a new song every day and those songs are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This gives a considerable advantage to fans of contemporary music, but even classic rock fans have a good chance of winning since the game also shares old songs from time to time.

If you remember the name of the artist but not the song, then type their name into the search box and see if the title pops up. If not, check out the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes:

This is a pop and R&B song.

This song was originally released in 2007.

This song reached number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 24 on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on the artist’s self-titled debut album.

The artist is from Phoenix, Arizona.

The artist is an American Idol winner.

If you still haven’t guessed it, then keep scrolling down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Tattoo by Jordin Sparks.

More details about Tattoo by Jordin Sparks

Tattoo was released on August 27, 2007, as part of Jordin Sparks' hit eponymous album. The song begins with a catchy intro following which Sparks' lead vocals take over.

It blends various elements of pop and R&B and has that classic post-2000s sound that fans of the era would absolutely love. Tattoo was a commercial hit and also impressed critics, thanks to its tone, Jordin Sparks' vocal performance, and production quality, among numerous other things.

Jordin Sparks garnered mainstream popularity as a contestant on the popular reality TV show, American Idol, wherein she won the sixth season. She later went on to put out her eponymous album, which featured many memorable tracks like Tattoo, One Step at a Time, Now You Tell Me, and Just for the Record, to name a few.

Over the years, she's achieved massive commercial and critical success and has garnered a huge fan following around the world. She is widely regarded as one of the most popular and influential pop stars of the 2000s.

Poll : 0 votes