Fans of Heardle maintain their winning score every day in the game. Many of them discuss their answers/clues on social media while trying to figure out the song featured in the game. The game drops a new track every day and the goal for players is to figure out its name as quickly as possible using the least number of attempts.

Six attempts are available in total but every chance results in the length of the track increasing. So it’s important to intently listen to the song’s intro without guessing it straightaway as a wrong answer could affect your Heardle score.

The game is quite similar to Wordle and was released as its spinoff in early 2022, following which it garnered massive popularity among music enthusiasts from around the world. Fans of Wordle can try this game as the only prerequisite needed is an interest and a basic knowledge of pop music.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, April 12,2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the game puts out the intros of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that if you’re a fan of contemporary pop music, you might recognise a lot of the tracks. However, if not, you still have a chance since Heardle also drops intros to classic songs every now and then.

That said, if you’re not sure of today’s Heardle song, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you figure out the track:

This is a grunge, alternative metal, hard rock and alternative rock song.

This song was originally released in 1991.

This song reached number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. It ranked number two in Nielsen’s 2010–2019 decade-end version of the same chart.

It appeared on an album called Facelift.

The artist is from Seattle.

Still haven’t cracked the puzzle? Then keep scrolling down and check out the answer below.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Man in the Box by Alice in Chains.

More details about Man in the Box by Alice in Chains

Man in the Box was released in January 1991 as part of Alice in Chains' smash hit debut album, Facelift. The track opens with a heavy riff that brilliantly sets the tone, following which the lead vocals take over. The song incorporates various elements of hard rock, heavy metal, and grunge, among many others.

It was a commercial success and also garnered high praise from critics, who raved about its dark tone and thematic depth, among other things. The track is now regarded as one of Alice in Chains' greatest songs.

Alice in Chains garnered popularity in the early 90s as part of the famous grunge scene of the era, alongside other bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Their debut album, Facelift, featured many memorable tracks like Bleed the Freak, We Die Young, Man in the Box, and It Ain't Like That, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has garnered a massive global fan following amongst heavy metal and hardrock lovers. They're considered to be one of the greatest grunge rock bands of all time.

