Heardle’s new song challenge is out, and as usual, players who are yet to guess the track are eagerly looking forward to the answer on social media. Contemporary music lovers may have already guessed it by now whilst others may not have cracked the puzzle, considering today’s challenge isn’t that easy if you’re not extremely familiar with the track.

Heardle releases a new song every day and the goal for the players is to correctly guess the title. Fans might be aware of the fact that there are six attempts available in total in this fascinating musical spinoff, but it’s important to know that with every used attempt, the track’s length increases, making it easier to guess the song.

The game has acquired a massive fan following as it attracts both fans of Wordle as well as staunch pop music lovers. It is now regarded as one of the most popular browser-based games on the internet.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, April 9, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning contemporary music nerds might enjoy a slight advantage over fans of the classic rock era.

This is not to say that you shouldn’t give it a try if you’re more into classic bands and artists like Led Zeppelin, Michael Jackson, or Eric Clapton. In the past, the game has frequently put out revered classics from the nostalgic 70s and 80s. This makes Heardle dynamic, unpredictable, and exciting.

With all that said, take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes that can help you guess today’s Heardle song:

This is a pop and R&B song.

This song was originally released in 2017.

This song reached number 96 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 78 on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an EP called Don't Smile at Me.

The artist is from Los Angeles.

The artist says the song was conceived when they were dealing with depression.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then check out the song below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish.

More details about idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish

idontwannabeyouanymore was released on July 21, 2017, as part of Billie Eilish's EP, Don't Smile At Me. The track begins with an evocative piano intro that brilliantly sets the tone for the song. Eilish's vocals then take over the song, elevating it to a different level altogether.

The song incorporates elements of R&B and pop music, and fans of both genres would certainly love it. It was a commercial success and also garnered high praise from critics.

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest pop stars of the modern era. She garnered mainstream popularity following the release of the hit track, Ocean Eyes. She later went on to churn out a number of memorable tracks that defined modern pop music like You Should See Me in a Crown, Wish You Were Gay, and Bury a Friend, to name a few.

She's widely regarded as one of the most creative and original singer-songwriters working in the industry today.

