Heardle’s new musical challenge has been released on the app and fans have been looking to guess the right answer to today’s song puzzle. Similar in terms of concept to the iconic word puzzle game Wordle, Heardle requires players to guess the names of songs every day, based on the opening few seconds of the song’s intro.

While this may sound a little difficult, players must note that they have a total of six chances to guess the songs. But with every failed chance, the length of the track increases, so it’s imperative that you get the title right within the first few attempts.

Over the last year, the game has garnered significant popularity and it was acquired by Spotify, following which it was made available in various countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. Fans of both classic rock, disco, and contemporary music will find the game interesting.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Staunch Heardle fans might be aware of the fact that the songs that the game puts out every day are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. This means great news for contemporary music lovers, but doesn’t necessarily mean that classic rock lovers don’t stand a chance to win.

The game is known to be quite challenging and it often tests fans’ knowledge of music history by throwing in some classics from the last century every now and then, which makes the game a lot more dynamic and exciting.

With all that said, if you’re struggling to figure out the name of today’s Heardle song, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes that can be of some help:

This is a pop song.

This song was originally released in 2019.

This song reached number 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 14 on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an album called Dangerous Levels of Introspection.

The lead artist is from Toronto.

The track was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

If you still haven’t guessed it, then find out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is If the World Was Ending by J.P. Saxe feat. Julia Michaels.

More details about If the World Was Ending by J.P. Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

If the World Was Ending was released on October 17, 2019, as part of JP Saxe's EP, Hold It Together. It is a ballad that begins with a soothing and melancholic piano that repeats almost entirely throughout the song. It also features vocals by noted American pop star Julia Michaels.

If the World Was Ending was a commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its vocal performances and emotional lyrics, among other things.

JP Saxe is a noted Canadian musician who rose to fame following the release of the hit single, If the World Was Ending. He has received high praise from critics for his unique songwriting style and expressive vocals, among other things. He's received a studio album titled Dangerous Levels of Introspection and two EPs named, Both Can Be True: Part 1 and Hold It Together.

