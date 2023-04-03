One of the most popular puzzle games on the internet, Heardle enjoys a global fanbase, thanks to its entertainment quotient and fun concept. The Wordle spinoff was released in early 2022 and offers a fascinating twist to the original concept.

In the musical puzzle, fans are required to carefully listen to the intro of a popular song every day, following which they need to figure out the track’s name using a total of six attempts.

Now here’s the caveat: with every failed chance, the length of the song increases, which makes it easier for players to recognize the song, but using up too many attempts could affect your Heardle score.

So the objective is to figure out the name of the track as fast as you can using the least number of attempts. The game is equally entertaining and engaging and can help you stay calm and relaxed before heading to work.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, April 3, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This inevitably gives a slight advantage to contemporary music lovers as it would mean that most of the songs featured in the app would be more recent ones.

However, that’s not always the case. The game’s eclectic repertoire of songs could even pose a challenge to contemporary music fans by throwing in tracks from the 70s and 80s very often.

With that said, if today’s Heardle track sounds difficult to guess, then worry not – check out these clues:

The song was released in October 2019.

The name of the track begins with the letter ''L.''

The name of the artist begins with the letter ''S.''

The artist has appeared in quite a few popular TV shows.

If you still haven’t guessed the song, then today is probably the first time you’re hearing it, in which case you can scroll down to check out the answer.

The track played in today’s Heardle challenge is Lose You To Love Me by Selena Gomez.

More details about Lose You To Love Me by Selena Gomez

Lose You To Love Me was released on October 23, 2019, as part of Selena Gomez's acclaimed album, Rare. The song begins with a melancholic piano intro, following which Selena Gomez's evocative vocals take over.

The song blends classic elements of ballad and pop music and fans of both genres would certainly love it. It was a huge hit and also received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of the finest tracks of 2019.

Selena Gomez rose to fame as an actress after starring in Barney & Friends. She also starred in the popular Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place. Over the years, she's also churned out some hit tracks like Slow Down, Like a Champion, and Come & Get It, to name a few.

As a musical artist, Gomez has received massive critical acclaim, thanks to her unique artistry, singing prowess, and performance style, among various other things. Some of her biggest musical influences include Bruno Mars, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and many others.

