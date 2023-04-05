The daily Heardle musical puzzles are quite interesting as they can help you remember songs you may have heard during your childhood. They can also help people discover new artists you’ve never heard of before. It is a fun and entertaining browser-based game that is similar in concept to Wordle, but offers a musical twist.

As opposed to Wordle, in Heardle, players need to guess songs instead of words. A total of six chances are available, but each failed chance leads to the length of the track increasing. So you need to make sure you listen carefully to the track before using up any of your available attempts.

Heardle has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022, and continues to enjoy a strong fan following among music nerds from around the world. It is one of the many spinoffs of Wordle, apart from Quordle, Octordle, Dordle, and many more.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

According to the game’s official website, the songs played in the app every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that if you’re a fan of contemporary pop/hip hop music, you have an advantage and a greater chance of winning.

But that doesn’t mean that you can let your guard down whilst listening to the tracks every day, considering that the game can also drop songs from the '80s and '90s very often.

That said, you can check out some of the clues that are mentioned below if you’re not sure of today’s Heardle track:

The track was released in 2019.

The name of the artist begins with the letter ''L.''

The artist is from Glasgow, Scotland.

The album that the song belongs to begins with the word ''Divinely.''

If you still haven’t guessed it, then keep scrolling down to check out the correct answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi.

More details about Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi

Hold Me While You Wait was released on May 3, 2019, as part of Lewis Capaldi's critically acclaimed album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. The song opens with a soothing guitar intro followed by Lewis Capaldi's evocative lead vocals. The track has the feel of a classic ballad and fans of the genre would certainly love it.

The song was a commercial hit and also received high praise from critics, thanks to Capaldi's expressive vocals, overall tone, and deeply emotional lyrics, among other things. It is now considered to be one of Lewis Capaldi's most popular tracks.

Lewis Capaldi is an exciting young pop star from Glasgow, Scotland. He garnered mainstream popularity following the release of his hit track, Someone You Loved. His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was a huge commercial success and featured several memorable songs like Hold Me While You Wait, Don't Get Me Wrong, Hollywood, and many more.

Critics have praised his unique artistic vision and songwriting, and he's considered to be one of the most talented pop stars working in the industry today. Some of his greatest musical influences include Avenged Sevenfold, Oasis, and Joe Cocker.

