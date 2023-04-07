The latest Heardle challenge is out, and players have been flocking to social media to discuss their answers for the day. As usual, ardent music lovers might find it easier to crack the puzzle as the song is more recent, but with a few attempts, even casual listeners might be able to guess the song since it’s quite popular.

The Heardle challenge is a great way to test your knowledge of pop music whilst also helping to relax your mind. It was released as one of the many spinoffs of Wordle back in early 2022 and continues to enjoy massive popularity among music lovers from around the world. It was acquired by Spotify in July 2022.

The game, like Wordle, offers a total of six chances to guess the daily puzzles. But with every used chance, the track’s length increases, making it easier for players to remember the song. So as general advice, try and guess the name of the track in as few attempts as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, April 7, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade.

This does not completely eliminate the possibility of classic tracks from the 80s and 90s being featured in the game. However, if you’re a contemporary music lover, you have a slightly better chance of maintaining a more impressive Heardle score. The important thing is to carefully listen to the opening few seconds before using up any attempts.

If today’s Heardle track sounds confusing, then you can check out some of the below-mentioned clues that can help you crack the puzzle:

The song was released in 1981.

The song is recorded by a popular Australian band.

The name of the band begins with the letter ''M.''

The song's intro features a flute section.

The track has strong reggae influences.

If you’re still not sure of the track, then find the correct answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Down Under by Men at Work.

More details about Down Under by Men at Work

Down Under was released on November 2, 1981, as part of Men at Work's acclaimed debut album, Business as Usual. The song is known for its famous flute intro that gives the track its distinctive tone. It blends various elements of rock, pop, and reggae.

Down Under was a massive commercial hit and also received highly positive reviews from critics and fans, with praise mainly directed towards its top-notch production quality and unique tone, among other things. It is considered to be one of the most iconic Australian pop songs of all time.

Men at Work is a popular Australian band from Melbourne that rose to fame in the 80s, thanks to several hits like Down Under, Be Good Johnny, It's a Mistake, and Who Can It Be Now?, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has garnered a significant fan following from around the world and has also received widespread critical acclaim for their unique style of music that incorporates elements of rock, reggae, pop, and new wave, among others.

