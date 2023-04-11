The new Heardle song challenge is here, and players are rushing to crack the puzzle as quickly as they can. The daily song challenges can be quite addictive, especially if you’re a pop music nerd. But even if you’re just a casual listener, the game can help you relax before heading to work and taking on various challenges for the day.

The game is quite similar to the iconic word puzzle game, Wordle, of which it is a spinoff. A total of six chances are provided, using which players to need to crack the puzzle.

The puzzle is basically the initial few seconds of the intro of a famous pop song. But there’s a caveat: with each failed attempt, the length of the song increases, which makes it easier to recognize the track.

Heardle was released in early 2022 and over the next few months, it garnered significant popularity. It is considered to be one of the most exciting and entertaining browser-based games.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are amongst the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This does mean that if you’re a fan of modern-day pop stars like Billie Eilish or Justin Bieber, you may have a certain advantage over fans of classic rock music.

But Heardle can also prove to be tricky and challenging at times since it also tends to put out classics from veteran artists or bands like Eric Clapton and Poison. With that said, take a look at some of the interesting clues that can help you crack the puzzle quickly without using up too many attempts:

The song was released in 2017.

The name of the artist begins with the letter ''K.''

The track is part of an album named American Teen.

The song fuses elements of pop and R&B.

Still haven’t cracked it? Then find out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is 8TEEN By Khalid.

More details about 8TEEN by Khalid

8teen was released in early 2017 as part of Khalid's critically acclaimed debut studio album, American Teen. The song opens with percussion, following which the intro riff kicks in and Khalid's lead vocals soon take over.

The track wonderfully blends elements of pop music and R&B. It was a commercial hit and also garnered high praise from critics, thanks to its overall tone and Khalid's lead vocals, among numerous other things.

Khalid is a popular R&B singer who garnered mainstream popularity following the release of his hit album, American Teen, which featured several catchy songs like 8teen, Young Dumb & Broke, Another Sad Love Song, and Cold Blooded, to name a few.

He later went on to release another album named Free Spirit, which also received positive reviews from fans and critics. Over the last few years, he's garnered a significant fanbase and critical acclaim for his distinctive style of music and artistry.

He's regarded by several contemporary musicians and critics as one of the most talented pop stars of the modern era.

