Heardle is a popular musical puzzle that was developed as a spinoff of Wordle, the iconic word puzzle that has garnered a massive fan following around the world. The game is quite similar to Wordle in terms of overall concept and theme.

Both games offer a total of six chances to guess the answer. The key difference is that in Wordle, players need to guess five-letter words, while in Heardle, they need to figure out the names of popular songs by listening to their opening few seconds.

The songs will mostly be popular contemporary tracks that should be easy to guess if you’re an ardent music enthusiast. Although six chances are available, the played clip's length increases every time you make the wrong guess, further revealing the song and making it easier to guess. So the goal is to get the correct answer using as few attempts as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, April 10, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. Although this gives a bit of an advantage to contemporary music lovers, classic rock lovers still have a very good chance of maintaining an impressive Heardle score.

For instance, the answer to one of last week’s Heardle puzzles was the Australian 80s classic, Down Under by Men at Work. So, it’s important to have an open mind while playing the game.

That said, if you’re yet to figure out the name of today’s Heardle song, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you identify the track:

This is an indie rock song.

This song was originally released in 2014.

This song reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Rock Airplay chart.

It appeared on an album called Melophobia.

The artist is originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

According to the singer, the track came from a desire to ''be transparent and speak from naked honesty.''

If the aforementioned clues seem to be of no help, then check out the answer below, as chances are, you may not have heard the track before.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Cigarette Daydreams by Cage The Elephant.

More details about Cigarette Daydreams by Cage The Elephant

Cigarette Daydreams was released on August 26, 2014, as part of Cage the Elephant's critically acclaimed album, Melophobia. The song opens with an acoustic guitar strumming, following which the lead vocals take over. The track seamlessly blends elements of indie rock and pop music.

The song was a commercial hit and also received high praise from fans and critics, who praised its overall tone, emotional lyrics, and production quality, among various other things. It is regarded as one of Cage the Elephant's most popular tracks.

Cage the Elephant was formed in 2006 in Kentucky. They released their eponymous album in 2008 and it contained many memorable tracks like Ain't No Rest for the Wicked, Back Against the Wall, and Back Stabbin' Betty, to name a few.

The band has enjoyed significant commercial and critical success over the years and is considered to be one of the most exciting indie rock bands working in the industry today.

