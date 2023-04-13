Heardle is an entertaining browser-based game that caters primarily to music enthusiasts from around the world. It is a musical puzzle that was developed as a spinoff of the iconic word puzzle game, Wordle, which requires players to guess five-letter words using a total of six chances.

The rules of both games are pretty similar, with the only key difference being that Heardle requires players to have some knowledge of pop music, both modern as well as classics.

Every day, the game shares the opening few seconds of a pop song’s intro, asking players to guess its title. Although there are six chances available, every failed attempt increases the length of the track. So it’s imperative that players get the song title right in the first couple of attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, April 13, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the app puts out songs every day that are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This is where the game gets quite interesting because this implies that players who have extensive knowledge of modern-day pop musicians’ discographies might have an edge over casual listeners.

Having said that, you can still crack the puzzles even if you’re not into contemporary music as the game also drops classic songs from the 21st century very often.

If you’re not sure of today’s Heardle song, then ask a friend or a family member to sit with you before using up your remaining chances. If not, check out the clues below:

This is an electropop song.

This song was originally released in 2016 as a promotional single.

This song reached number 28 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 when it was re-released as an official single in 2022 after it took off on TikTok.

It appeared on an album called This is Acting.

The artist is from Adelaide, Australia.

The song has been described as a ''self-esteem anthem.''

If the above-mentioned clues haven’t proven to be helpful, then chances are, you may not have heard the song before, in which case you can scroll down and find the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Unstoppable by Sia.

More details about Unstoppable by Sia

Unstoppable was released on July 18, 2022, as part of Sia's acclaimed album, This is Acting. The song begins with a melancholic intro, following which Sia's evocative vocals take over. The track has a powerful, empowering message and incorporates various elements of electronic music and pop.

The song was a commercial success and received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics praising its lyrical depth, overall tone, and Sia's vocal performance, among other things. It is now considered to be one of her finest tracks.

Sia rose to fame in the mid-90s as part of a band named Crisp. She later went on to release her debut album as a solo artist, titled OnlySee. Over the years, she's churned out a number of memorable tracks like Taken for Granted, Drink to Get Drunk, and many more.

Sia is widely considered by several critics to be one of the most unique and exciting artists working in the industry today.

Poll : 0 votes