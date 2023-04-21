The Heardle challenges released every day are a great way to improve your knowledge of pop music. It can also help you rediscover lost gems from your childhood days whilst also exposing you to a whole new range of modern-day artists.

What’s interesting about the game is that it only shares the opening few seconds of a famous song’s intro, and the players need to guess the name of the track based on it. This can make Heardle quite tricky and challenging even if you’re familiar with the song.

The good thing is that you have a total of six attempts, but with each failed attempt, the length of the track goes up, making it easier to figure out the title. So players need to carefully listen to the intro before using up any of their available attempts as that could result in a wrong answer and could impact your score in the game.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, April 21, 2023

According to the official website of Heardle, the game puts out songs that are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This gives a clear advantage to fans of modern-day pop music as they might be familiar with the more recent tracks.

But the Wordle spinoff is also known to challenge players by sharing intros of classic songs from the 70s and 80s. So players need to carefully listen to the intros every day with an open mind.

If you’re still struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle, then take a look at some of the clues shared by Forbes:

This is an alternative hip hop, reggae, dubrock, and electropop song.

The single was originally released in 2016.

This song reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 47 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Blurryface.

The group formed in Columbus, Ohio.

Their other hits include Stressed Out and Heathens.

Haven’t got the answer yet? Scroll down to listen to the track.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Ride by Twent One Pilots.

More details about Ride by Twenty One Pilots

Ride was released on April 16, 2016, as part of Twenty One Pilots' critically acclaimed album, Blurryface. The song blends various elements of pop, reggae, rock, and alternative hip hop, among many others.

It was a commercial hit and also received high praise from critics, thanks to its tone and production quality. It is now regarded as one of Twenty One Pilots' finest tracks.

Twenty One Pilots are a popular musical duo who rose to fame following the release of their highly successful album, Blurryface, which featured many memorable tracks like Ride, Fairly Local, Stressed Out, and many more.

The duo has released a total of six studio albums so far. They've garnered widespread critical acclaim, thanks to their unique artistic vision, songwriting abilities, and energetic stage performances, among other things.

Their unique style of music incorporates various elements of pop, alternative hip hop, rock, and electronic music, among other things. They're considered to be among the most unique and creative artists of the modern era.

