Heardle fans might be disappointed that the game is going to be discontinued from May 4, 2023. It has garnered massive popularity over the last year and even rose to become one of the most popular browser-based games on the internet. It was released as one of the many spinoffs of Wordle back in early 2022 and shares similar rules.

Having said that, there’s still time before one has to bid goodbye to the beloved game, and fans can continue to flaunt their knowledge of pop music for a couple more weeks. The game requires players to listen to the opening seconds of a song’s intro and guess its name using a maximum number of six attempts.

While six chances sound like a lot, the catch is that with each failed attempt, the length of the track increases, making it easier to figure out the song. The only prerequisite to play the game is to have a basic knowledge of pop music.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, April 20, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which means that if you’re a contemporary music nerd, you have a great chance of getting the answers correct.

But it’s important to not let your guard down since Heardle can also challenge you often by sharing intros of classics from the rock era like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird, Michael Jackson’s Rock With You, and many more.

If you’re not too sure what song is played in today’s Heardle puzzle, then go through some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes:

This is a pop and pop rock song.

The single was originally released in 2014.

This song reached number 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number three on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Four.

The group formed in London.

Their other hits include What Makes You Beautiful, Live While We're Young and Best Song Ever.

If you’re still not confident about the track, then go ahead and check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Steal My Girl by One Direction.

More details about Steal My Girl by One Direction

Steal My Girl was released on October 12, 2014, as part of One Direction's hit album, Four. The song opens with a soothing keyboard intro that beautifully sets the tone, following which the rest of the instruments kick in and the lead vocals take over.

The track blends elements of pop and ballad, and fans of both genres would certainly enjoy it. It was a commercial success and also garnered praise from critics for its simple lyrics, overall feel, and production quality, among other things.

One Direction garnered mainstream popularity in the early 2010s, following the release of several hit singles, including What Makes You Beautiful, Gotta Be You, and More Than This, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has garnered a huge fan following around the world and has gone on to become one of the most commercially successful bands of the 21st century.

Poll : 0 votes