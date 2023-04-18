One of the most popular browser-based games, Heardle, is sadly going away on May 5, less than a year after its acquisition by Spotify in July 2022. The music streaming giant put out a statement that reads:

''After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery.''

However, fans can continue to enjoy the game for a few more weeks and maintain their impressive winning score. The Wordle spinoff’s rules are quite simple and straightforward: listen to the intro of the song that the app puts out every day and guess its title and artist based on it.

A total of six chances are available, but it’s important to note that with every used-up chance, the length of the track keeps on increasing, making it easier for players to figure out the name of the song.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game every day are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This is great news for contemporary music lovers since there’s a good chance that they might be able to guess the title of the tracks on most days.

However, casual listeners and classic rock lovers shouldn’t lose hope since the game also drops songs by acclaimed artists like George Michael, Nirvana, Michael Jackson, and many others. That said, if today’s Heardle title sounds quite vague, then you can take the help of some of the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes:

This is a synth-pop and alternative rock song.

The single was originally released in 1990.

This song reached number eight on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Violator.

The artist is from Basildon, Essex, England.

The group was previously known as Composition of Sound.

The artist’s other hits include Personal Jesus.

Still doesn’t ring any bells? Well, in that case, you can scroll down and find the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode.

More details about Enjoy the Silence by Depeche Mode

Enjoy the Silence was originally released on February 5, 1990, as part of Depeche Mode's hit album, Violator. The song begins with a groovy intro that wonderfully sets the tone. It seamlessly blends elements of synth-pop, alt-rock, and electronic music.

Enjoy the Silence was commercially successful and also received high praise from critics, who raved about its lyrical depth, overall tone, and sophisticated guitar work, among other things. It is now widely regarded as one of Depeche Mode's greatest tracks.

Depeche Mode garnered massive popularity during the 80s, thanks to several hit tracks like A Question of Lust, Here is the House, Behind the Wheel, and Never Let Me Down Again, to name a few.

Over the years, the band has received widespread critical acclaim for their unique sound and style and has also garnered a massive fan following around the world. They are widely regarded as one of the greatest bands of all time.

