The daily Heardle musical challenges are quite entertaining as well as engaging as they help to rediscover old classic songs that you may have heard during your childhood. It can also help you discover new contemporary artists whilst also testing your own knowledge of pop music in general.

The game puts out a new song’s intro every day and asks players to guess its title, based on its initial few seconds. Guessing the tracks correctly every day could prove to be a lot trickier than one might think considering only the starting bits of the intro are played.

While there are six chances available, players must be careful not to use up multiple attempts that could result in the length of the track further increasing.

The game, which was released as a spinoff of Wordle back in early 2022, has garnered massive popularity among music enthusiasts from various parts of the world.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are part of the most-streamed numbers of the last decade, meaning if you’re a contemporary music lover, you might have an edge over those who’re not into modern-day pop music.

However, it’s important to not let your guard down and be careful whilst listening to the song because Heardle also drops classics from the 80s and 90s every now and then to challenge players.

With all that said, if today’s Heardle challenge sounds vague or unfamiliar, then here are some clues that could prove to be helpful:

The song was released in the year 2003.

The name of the song begins with the letter ''C.''

The song is written by one of the most iconic bands of the 21st century.

The band is from London.

They are one of the most commercially successful artists of all time.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The song played in today’s Heardle challenge is Clocks by Coldplay.

More details about Clocks by Coldplay

Clocks was released on March 17, 2003, as part of Coldplay's highly acclaimed album, A Rush of Blood to the Head. The song opens with a catchy piano intro that fans who're quite familiar with the track will immediately be able to recognize. It then becomes heavier and Chris Martin's lead vocals further elevate the track to a different level.

The song was a hit and also garnered widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its top-notch production quality, lyrics, and overall tone, among various other things. Clocks is widely regarded as one of Coldplay's finest songs and one of the greatest tracks of the 2000s.

Coldplay garnered mainstream popularity following the release of their debut album, Parachutes, which had many iconic tracks like Yellow, Shiver, Don't Panic, and High Speed, among many more.

Coldplay has gone on to become one of the most influential rock acts of the 21st century, garnering a massive global fan following. They've received high praise from critics for their unique artistic vision and musical style. The band continues to influence a wide range of contemporary artists.

